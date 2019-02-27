Halton

World Explorer to be Fitted with FarSounder FLS

World Explorer

FarSounder’s Forward-Looking Sonar (FLS) will be included on the World Explorer from Mystic Cruises when she debuts this spring.

This latest technology in navigation and obstacle avoidance will be a welcome addition to this state-of-the-art vessel, FarSounder said, in a prepared press release. 

The ship will be on a worldwide deployment pattern, including the Polar Regions. 

With FarSounder's 3D FLS installed, the crew can rest easy knowing they have the latest technology aboard to mitigate these risks, the company said. 

One of the ship's captains, Captain Zakalashnnyuk, is looking forward to taking the helm on this "ultra well-equipped ship for expedition and exploring style cruises. With the latest and more advanced equipment that was included in its construction, all the knowledge and sophisticated technical improvements developed over the last decade in the maritime industry are on board allowing us to feel like we are on the bridge of a large yacht."

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

122 Ships | 262,650 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Winter 18-19

CIN Winter

In This Edition:

Operations

Drydocks

North America

Food+Beverage

China

Water

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Amsterdam
Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report