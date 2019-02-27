World Explorer to be Fitted with FarSounder FLS

FarSounder’s Forward-Looking Sonar (FLS) will be included on the World Explorer from Mystic Cruises when she debuts this spring.

This latest technology in navigation and obstacle avoidance will be a welcome addition to this state-of-the-art vessel, FarSounder said, in a prepared press release.

The ship will be on a worldwide deployment pattern, including the Polar Regions.

With FarSounder's 3D FLS installed, the crew can rest easy knowing they have the latest technology aboard to mitigate these risks, the company said.

One of the ship's captains, Captain Zakalashnnyuk, is looking forward to taking the helm on this "ultra well-equipped ship for expedition and exploring style cruises. With the latest and more advanced equipment that was included in its construction, all the knowledge and sophisticated technical improvements developed over the last decade in the maritime industry are on board allowing us to feel like we are on the bridge of a large yacht."