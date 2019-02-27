Hurtigruten Names Business Development Consultant For Canadian Market

Hurtigruten has appointed Kristin Erz as Business Development Consultant for Canada in the Americas region, according to a press release.

Erz brings 13 years of travel industry expertise, and will build the Canadian business, the company said.

“Kristin Erz has established a track record of successful business growth. She will serve on our Americas team and be dedicated to increasing our presence in the Canadian market. As we partner with and support travel agents in Canada, Kristin’s strong relationships and expertise will assist us in positioning Hurtigruten as the largest and greenest expedition cruise line,” added Hurtigruten Americas President, William Harber.

“I’m excited to join a brand with such a deep history of expedition cruising, and to initiate new channels for growth in my home country,” noted Kristin Erz, Hurtigruten Americas Business Development Consultant, Canada. “I’m confident that providing Canadian agents with the necessary training and resources will bring Hurtigruten to the forefront of their conversations with clients, and I look forward to growing agency preference for Hurtigruten.”

Erz began her career in the cruise industry as Assistant Cruise Director for Princess Cruises. Since then, she has pursued her passion and talent for sales, most recently serving as Business Development Manager for TravelBrands, Inc., the largest independent travel company in Canada. There, she implemented successful growth strategies throughout the company and successfully partnered with travel agents. Erz herself is an avid explorer with a passion for adventure, having traveled to 65 countries on six continents.