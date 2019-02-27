Footloose To Make Its Debut Aboard Norwegian Joy

Norwegian Cruise Line today announced that Footloose along with the aerial acrobatics show, Elements, and the wine-tasting comedy, Wine Lovers: The Musical, will be featured on Norwegian Joy, which debuts in Alaska this May.

“We are very excited to showcase Footloose, a feel-good, positive show that encourages people to embrace new ideas, stand up for what they believe in and dance their hearts out,” said Norwegian Cruise Line President and CEO Andy Stuart. “We’re certain it will have guests ‘kicking off their Sunday shoes’ as they enjoy their cruise vacation aboard Norwegian Joy as she makes her debut in Alaska in May 2019.”

Sharing the main stage with this revamped 80s classic will be the aerial acrobatics show, Elements. This Norwegian Cruise Line favorite revels in the four elements of Earth, Air, Water, and Fire and features mesmerizing magic, high-flying feats and exciting music and dance.

As part of Norwegian’s specialty dining performances, Wine Lovers: The Musical, known as the world’s first wine tasting musical production, provides guests the opportunity to taste a variety of wines at a lunch club-style experience while enjoying a hilarious musical comedy about the joys of wine and love. The show will be performed at the Social Comedy and Night Club with wine served to guests 21 and older.



