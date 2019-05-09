Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Largest Luxury Brands By Regional Deployment

The Silver Shadow

There are 19 key sailing regions around the world, and for 2019, these companies are the largest operator by region when it comes to the luxury cruise market, according to the 2019 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

Caribbean: Viking Ocean

Mediterranean: Viking Ocean

Asia-Pacific: Silversea

Northern Europe: Viking Ocean

Alaska: Regent

Australia: Viking Ocean

West Coast: Crystal

South America: Silversea

Canary Islands: Hapag-Lloyd

Indian Ocean/Red Sea/Middle East: Seabourn

Bermuda: Regent

Trans-Atlantic: Viking Ocean

Canada/New England: Seabourn

Hawaii: Crystal

Africa: Ponant

Panama Canal: Windstar

U.S. Domestic Waterways (Great Lakes): Ponant

Antarctica: Ponant

World Cruises: Viking Ocean

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

