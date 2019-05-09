Largest Luxury Brands By Regional Deployment

There are 19 key sailing regions around the world, and for 2019, these companies are the largest operator by region when it comes to the luxury cruise market, according to the 2019 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News.
Caribbean: Viking Ocean
Mediterranean: Viking Ocean
Asia-Pacific: Silversea
Northern Europe: Viking Ocean
Alaska: Regent
Australia: Viking Ocean
West Coast: Crystal
South America: Silversea
Canary Islands: Hapag-Lloyd
Indian Ocean/Red Sea/Middle East: Seabourn
Bermuda: Regent
Trans-Atlantic: Viking Ocean
Canada/New England: Seabourn
Hawaii: Crystal
Africa: Ponant
Panama Canal: Windstar
U.S. Domestic Waterways (Great Lakes): Ponant
Antarctica: Ponant
World Cruises: Viking Ocean