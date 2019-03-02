MHA

Prince Vladimir Drydocks in Novorossiysk

Prince Vladimir

Black Sea Cruises announced that the Prince Vladimir is undergoing a routine drydock in Novorossiysk prior to her 2019 Black Sea cruise season.

The 1971-built ship offers a week-long cruise program in the Black Sea starting in April, sailing every Sunday from Sochi with calls in Novorossiysk, Yalta and Sevastopol (overnight).

As part of the drydock, the ship will see electrical and mechanical work, new hull paint, and updates to its HVAC and fresh water systems, according to a statement.

Public areas will also get a freshening, as will cabins, the company said.

