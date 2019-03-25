MHA

A Look at the Coming Luxury Cruise Fleet

Ponant's Lel Laperouse

With over 40 new luxury cruise ships on the orderbook, the luxury cruise market will more than double in capacity between 2019 and 2027, according to the 2019 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

The newbuilds range from Hapag-Lloyd's ultra-luxury trio of new expedition ships to newbuilds from Silversea Cruises, Seabourn, Regent and more, representing a diverse set of ship sizes and luxury product offerings.

The Coming Luxury Fleet:

Viking Jupiter

Viking Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Viking Jupiter
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2019

Hanseatic Nature

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd
Cruise Ship: Hanseatic Nature
Cost: $155,000,000
Tonnage: 16,100
Capacity: 230
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2019

Eclipse

Eclipse

Cruise Line: Scenic
Cruise Ship: Eclipse
Cost: $185,000,000
Tonnage: 16,500
Capacity: 228
Yard: Uljanik Group
Delivery: 2019

Le Bougainville

Ponant Rendering

Cruise Line: Ponant
Cruise Ship: Le Bougainville
Cost: $110,000,000
Tonnage: 10,000
Capacity: 184
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2019

Le Dumont-d’Urville

Ponant Rendering

Cruise Line: Ponant
Cruise Ship: Le Dumont-d'Urville
Cost: $110,000,000
Tonnage: 10,000
Capacity: 184
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2019

Hanseatic Inspiration

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd
Cruise Ship: Hanseatic Nature
Cost: $155,000,000
Tonnage: 16,100
Capacity: 230
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2019

Ritz-Carlton Newbuild

Ritz-Carlton Newbuild

Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $225,000,000
Tonnage: 25,000
Capacity: 298
Yard: Barreras
Delivery: 2020

Splendor

Splendor

Cruise Line: Regent
Cruise Ship: Splendor
Cost: $478,000,000
Tonnage: 54,000
Capacity: 750
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2020

Le Bellot

Ponant Rendering

Cruise Line: Ponant
Cruise Ship: Le Bellot
Cost: $110,000,000
Tonnage: 10,000
Capacity: 184
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2020

National Geographic Endurance

National Geographic Endurance

Cruise Line: Lindblad 
Cruise Ship: National Geographic Endurance
Cost: $135,000,000
Tonnage: 12,000
Capacity: 126
Yard: Ulstein
Delivery: 2020

Endeavor

Endeavor

Cruise Line: Crystal
Cruise Ship: Endeavor
Cost: $195,000,000
Tonnage: 19,800
Capacity: 200
Yard: MV Werften
Delivery: 2020

Silver Origin

Silver Origin

Cruise Line: Silversea
Cruise Ship: Silver Origin
Cost: $75,000,000
Tonnage: 5,700
Capacity: 100
Yard: De Hoop
Delivery: 2020

Silver Moon

Silver Moon

Cruise Line: Silversea
Cruise Ship: Silver Moon
Cost: $370,000,000
Tonnage: 40,900
Capacity: 596
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2020

Eclipse II

Eclipse II

Cruise Line: Scenic
Cruise Ship: Eclipse II
Cost: $185,000,000
Tonnage: 16,500
Capacity: 228
Yard: Uljanik Group
Delivery: 2020

Le Jacques Cartier

Ponant Rendering

Cruise Line: Ponant
Cruise Ship: Le Surville
Cost: $110,000,000
Tonnage: 10,000
Capacity: 184
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2020

Ritz-Carlton Newbuild

Ritz-Carlton Newbuild

Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $225,000,000
Tonnage: 25,000
Capacity: 298
Yard: Barreras
Delivery: 2021

Seabourn Newbuild

Seabourn Newbuild

Cruise Line: Seabourn
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $225,000,000
Tonnage: 23,000
Capacity: 264
Yard: Mariotti Damen
Delivery: 2021

Le Commandant Charcot

Le Commandant Charcot

Cruise Line: Ponant
Cruise Ship: Le Commandant Charcot
Cost: $324,000,000
Tonnage: 30,000
Capacity: 270
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2021

Viking Expedition Newbuild

Viking Expedition Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: TBA
Tonnage: TBA
Capacity: TBA
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2021

Lindblad Newbuild

National Geographic Endurance

Cruise Line: Lindblad 
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $150,000,000
Tonnage: 12,000
Capacity: 126
Yard: Ulstein
Delivery: 2021

Hanseatic Spirit

Hanseatic Spirit

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd
Cruise Ship: Hanseatic Spirit
Cost: $155,000,000
Tonnage: 16,100
Capacity: 230
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2021

SeaDream Innovation

SeaDream Innovation

Cruise Line: SeaDream
Cruise Ship: SeaDream Innovation 
Cost: TBA
Tonnage: 15,600
Capacity: 220
Yard: Damen
Delivery: 2021

Silver Dawn

Silver Dawn

Cruise Line: Silversea
Cruise Ship: Silver Dawn
Cost: $380,000,000
Tonnage: 40,900
Capacity: 596
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2021

Crystal Newbuild

Crystal Newbuild

Cruise Line: Crystal
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $195,000,000
Tonnage: 19,800
Capacity: 200
Yard: MV Werften
Delivery: 2021

Viking Newbuild

Viking Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2021

Ritz-Carlton Newbuild

Ritz-Carlton Newbuild

Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $225,000,000
Tonnage: 25,000
Capacity: 298
Yard: Barreras
Delivery: 2022

Crystal Ocean Newbuild

Crystal Ocean Newbuild

Cruise Line: Crystal
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $900,000,000
Tonnage: 67,000
Capacity: 800
Yard: MV Werften
Delivery: 2022

Seabourn Newbuild

Seabourn Newbuild

Cruise Line: Seabourn
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $225,000,000
Tonnage: 23,000
Capacity: 264
Yard: Mariotti Damen
Delivery: 2022

Viking Expedition Newbuild

Viking Expedition Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: TBA
Tonnage: TBA
Capacity: TBA
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2022

Viking Newbuild

Viking Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2022

Viking Newbuild

Viking Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2022

Crystal Newbuild

Cruise Line: Crystal
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $195,000,000
Tonnage: 19,800
Capacity: 200
Yard: MV Werften
Delivery: 2022

Silversea Newbuild

Silversea Newbuild

Cruise Line: Silversea
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: TBA
Tonnage: TBA
Capacity: TBA
Yard: Meyer Werft
Delivery: 2022

MSC Newbuild

MSC Newbuild

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $600,000,000
Tonnage: 64,000
Capacity: 1,000
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2023

Regent Newbuild

Regent Newbuild

Cruise Line: Regent
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $545,000,000
Tonnage: 54,000
Capacity: 750
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2023

Viking Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2023

Silversea Newbuild

Silversea Newbuild

Cruise Line: Silversea
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: TBA
Tonnage: TBA
Capacity: TBA
Yard: Meyer Werft
Delivery: 2023

MSC Newbuild

MSC Newbuild

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $600,000,000
Tonnage: 64,000
Capacity: 1,000
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2024

Viking Newbuild

Viking Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2024

MSC Newbuild

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $600,000,000
Tonnage: 64,000
Capacity: 1,000
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2025

Viking Newbuild

Viking Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2025

Viking Newbuild

Viking Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2025

Viking Newbuild

Viking Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2026

Viking Newbuild

Viking Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2026

MSC Newbuild

MSC Newbuild

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $600,000,000
Tonnage: 64,000
Capacity: 1,000
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery:

Viking Newbuild

Viking Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2027

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 262,870 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Fleet Deployment Report

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report