A Look at the Coming Luxury Cruise Fleet

With over 40 new luxury cruise ships on the orderbook, the luxury cruise market will more than double in capacity between 2019 and 2027, according to the 2019 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News.
The newbuilds range from Hapag-Lloyd's ultra-luxury trio of new expedition ships to newbuilds from Silversea Cruises, Seabourn, Regent and more, representing a diverse set of ship sizes and luxury product offerings.
The Coming Luxury Fleet:
Viking Jupiter
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Viking Jupiter
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2019
Hanseatic Nature
Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd
Cruise Ship: Hanseatic Nature
Cost: $155,000,000
Tonnage: 16,100
Capacity: 230
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2019
Eclipse
Cruise Line: Scenic
Cruise Ship: Eclipse
Cost: $185,000,000
Tonnage: 16,500
Capacity: 228
Yard: Uljanik Group
Delivery: 2019
Le Bougainville
Cruise Line: Ponant
Cruise Ship: Le Bougainville
Cost: $110,000,000
Tonnage: 10,000
Capacity: 184
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2019
Le Dumont-d’Urville
Cruise Line: Ponant
Cruise Ship: Le Dumont-d'Urville
Cost: $110,000,000
Tonnage: 10,000
Capacity: 184
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2019
Hanseatic Inspiration
Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd
Cruise Ship: Hanseatic Nature
Cost: $155,000,000
Tonnage: 16,100
Capacity: 230
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2019
Ritz-Carlton Newbuild
Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $225,000,000
Tonnage: 25,000
Capacity: 298
Yard: Barreras
Delivery: 2020
Splendor
Cruise Line: Regent
Cruise Ship: Splendor
Cost: $478,000,000
Tonnage: 54,000
Capacity: 750
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2020
Le Bellot
Cruise Line: Ponant
Cruise Ship: Le Bellot
Cost: $110,000,000
Tonnage: 10,000
Capacity: 184
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2020
National Geographic Endurance
Cruise Line: Lindblad
Cruise Ship: National Geographic Endurance
Cost: $135,000,000
Tonnage: 12,000
Capacity: 126
Yard: Ulstein
Delivery: 2020
Endeavor
Cruise Line: Crystal
Cruise Ship: Endeavor
Cost: $195,000,000
Tonnage: 19,800
Capacity: 200
Yard: MV Werften
Delivery: 2020
Silver Origin
Cruise Line: Silversea
Cruise Ship: Silver Origin
Cost: $75,000,000
Tonnage: 5,700
Capacity: 100
Yard: De Hoop
Delivery: 2020
Silver Moon
Cruise Line: Silversea
Cruise Ship: Silver Moon
Cost: $370,000,000
Tonnage: 40,900
Capacity: 596
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2020
Eclipse II
Cruise Line: Scenic
Cruise Ship: Eclipse II
Cost: $185,000,000
Tonnage: 16,500
Capacity: 228
Yard: Uljanik Group
Delivery: 2020
Le Jacques Cartier
Cruise Line: Ponant
Cruise Ship: Le Surville
Cost: $110,000,000
Tonnage: 10,000
Capacity: 184
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2020
Ritz-Carlton Newbuild
Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $225,000,000
Tonnage: 25,000
Capacity: 298
Yard: Barreras
Delivery: 2021
Seabourn Newbuild
Cruise Line: Seabourn
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $225,000,000
Tonnage: 23,000
Capacity: 264
Yard: Mariotti Damen
Delivery: 2021
Le Commandant Charcot
Cruise Line: Ponant
Cruise Ship: Le Commandant Charcot
Cost: $324,000,000
Tonnage: 30,000
Capacity: 270
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2021
Viking Expedition Newbuild
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: TBA
Tonnage: TBA
Capacity: TBA
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2021
Lindblad Newbuild
Cruise Line: Lindblad
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $150,000,000
Tonnage: 12,000
Capacity: 126
Yard: Ulstein
Delivery: 2021
Hanseatic Spirit
Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd
Cruise Ship: Hanseatic Spirit
Cost: $155,000,000
Tonnage: 16,100
Capacity: 230
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2021
SeaDream Innovation
Cruise Line: SeaDream
Cruise Ship: SeaDream Innovation
Cost: TBA
Tonnage: 15,600
Capacity: 220
Yard: Damen
Delivery: 2021
Silver Dawn
Cruise Line: Silversea
Cruise Ship: Silver Dawn
Cost: $380,000,000
Tonnage: 40,900
Capacity: 596
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2021
Crystal Newbuild
Cruise Line: Crystal
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $195,000,000
Tonnage: 19,800
Capacity: 200
Yard: MV Werften
Delivery: 2021
Viking Newbuild
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2021
Ritz-Carlton Newbuild
Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $225,000,000
Tonnage: 25,000
Capacity: 298
Yard: Barreras
Delivery: 2022
Crystal Ocean Newbuild
Cruise Line: Crystal
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $900,000,000
Tonnage: 67,000
Capacity: 800
Yard: MV Werften
Delivery: 2022
Seabourn Newbuild
Cruise Line: Seabourn
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $225,000,000
Tonnage: 23,000
Capacity: 264
Yard: Mariotti Damen
Delivery: 2022
Viking Expedition Newbuild
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: TBA
Tonnage: TBA
Capacity: TBA
Yard: VARD
Delivery: 2022
Viking Newbuild
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2022
Viking Newbuild
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2022
Crystal Newbuild
Cruise Line: Crystal
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $195,000,000
Tonnage: 19,800
Capacity: 200
Yard: MV Werften
Delivery: 2022
Silversea Newbuild
Cruise Line: Silversea
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: TBA
Tonnage: TBA
Capacity: TBA
Yard: Meyer Werft
Delivery: 2022
MSC Newbuild
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $600,000,000
Tonnage: 64,000
Capacity: 1,000
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2023
Regent Newbuild
Cruise Line: Regent
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $545,000,000
Tonnage: 54,000
Capacity: 750
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2023
Viking Newbuild
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2023
Silversea Newbuild
Cruise Line: Silversea
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: TBA
Tonnage: TBA
Capacity: TBA
Yard: Meyer Werft
Delivery: 2023
MSC Newbuild
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $600,000,000
Tonnage: 64,000
Capacity: 1,000
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2024
Viking Newbuild
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2024
MSC Newbuild
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $600,000,000
Tonnage: 64,000
Capacity: 1,000
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2025
Viking Newbuild
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2025
Viking Newbuild
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2025
Viking Newbuild
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2026
Viking Newbuild
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400,000,000
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2026
MSC Newbuild
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $600,000,000
Tonnage: 64,000
Capacity: 1,000
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery:
Viking Newbuild
Cruise Line: Viking Ocean
Cruise Ship: Unnamed
Cost: $400
Tonnage: 47,000
Capacity: 930
Yard: Fincantieri
Delivery: 2027