A Look at the Coming Luxury Cruise Fleet

With over 40 new luxury cruise ships on the orderbook, the luxury cruise market will more than double in capacity between 2019 and 2027, according to the 2019 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

The newbuilds range from Hapag-Lloyd's ultra-luxury trio of new expedition ships to newbuilds from Silversea Cruises, Seabourn, Regent and more, representing a diverse set of ship sizes and luxury product offerings.

The Coming Luxury Fleet:

Viking Jupiter

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Viking Jupiter

Cost: $400,000,000

Tonnage: 47,000

Capacity: 930

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2019

Hanseatic Nature

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd

Cruise Ship: Hanseatic Nature

Cost: $155,000,000

Tonnage: 16,100

Capacity: 230

Yard: VARD

Delivery: 2019

Eclipse

Cruise Line: Scenic

Cruise Ship: Eclipse

Cost: $185,000,000

Tonnage: 16,500

Capacity: 228

Yard: Uljanik Group

Delivery: 2019

Le Bougainville

Cruise Line: Ponant

Cruise Ship: Le Bougainville

Cost: $110,000,000

Tonnage: 10,000

Capacity: 184

Yard: VARD

Delivery: 2019

Le Dumont-d’Urville

Cruise Line: Ponant

Cruise Ship: Le Dumont-d'Urville

Cost: $110,000,000

Tonnage: 10,000

Capacity: 184

Yard: VARD

Delivery: 2019

Hanseatic Inspiration

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd

Cruise Ship: Hanseatic Nature

Cost: $155,000,000

Tonnage: 16,100

Capacity: 230

Yard: VARD

Delivery: 2019

Ritz-Carlton Newbuild

Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $225,000,000

Tonnage: 25,000

Capacity: 298

Yard: Barreras

Delivery: 2020

Splendor

Cruise Line: Regent

Cruise Ship: Splendor

Cost: $478,000,000

Tonnage: 54,000

Capacity: 750

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2020

Le Bellot

Cruise Line: Ponant

Cruise Ship: Le Bellot

Cost: $110,000,000

Tonnage: 10,000

Capacity: 184

Yard: VARD

Delivery: 2020

National Geographic Endurance

Cruise Line: Lindblad

Cruise Ship: National Geographic Endurance

Cost: $135,000,000

Tonnage: 12,000

Capacity: 126

Yard: Ulstein

Delivery: 2020

Endeavor

Cruise Line: Crystal

Cruise Ship: Endeavor

Cost: $195,000,000

Tonnage: 19,800

Capacity: 200

Yard: MV Werften

Delivery: 2020

Silver Origin

Cruise Line: Silversea

Cruise Ship: Silver Origin

Cost: $75,000,000

Tonnage: 5,700

Capacity: 100

Yard: De Hoop

Delivery: 2020

Silver Moon

Cruise Line: Silversea

Cruise Ship: Silver Moon

Cost: $370,000,000

Tonnage: 40,900

Capacity: 596

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2020

Eclipse II

Cruise Line: Scenic

Cruise Ship: Eclipse II

Cost: $185,000,000

Tonnage: 16,500

Capacity: 228

Yard: Uljanik Group

Delivery: 2020

Le Jacques Cartier

Cruise Line: Ponant

Cruise Ship: Le Surville

Cost: $110,000,000

Tonnage: 10,000

Capacity: 184

Yard: VARD

Delivery: 2020

Ritz-Carlton Newbuild

Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $225,000,000

Tonnage: 25,000

Capacity: 298

Yard: Barreras

Delivery: 2021

Seabourn Newbuild

Cruise Line: Seabourn

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $225,000,000

Tonnage: 23,000

Capacity: 264

Yard: Mariotti Damen

Delivery: 2021

Le Commandant Charcot

Cruise Line: Ponant

Cruise Ship: Le Commandant Charcot

Cost: $324,000,000

Tonnage: 30,000

Capacity: 270

Yard: VARD

Delivery: 2021

Viking Expedition Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: TBA

Tonnage: TBA

Capacity: TBA

Yard: VARD

Delivery: 2021

Lindblad Newbuild

Cruise Line: Lindblad

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $150,000,000

Tonnage: 12,000

Capacity: 126

Yard: Ulstein

Delivery: 2021

Hanseatic Spirit

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd

Cruise Ship: Hanseatic Spirit

Cost: $155,000,000

Tonnage: 16,100

Capacity: 230

Yard: VARD

Delivery: 2021

SeaDream Innovation

Cruise Line: SeaDream

Cruise Ship: SeaDream Innovation

Cost: TBA

Tonnage: 15,600

Capacity: 220

Yard: Damen

Delivery: 2021

Silver Dawn

Cruise Line: Silversea

Cruise Ship: Silver Dawn

Cost: $380,000,000

Tonnage: 40,900

Capacity: 596

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2021

Crystal Newbuild

Cruise Line: Crystal

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $195,000,000

Tonnage: 19,800

Capacity: 200

Yard: MV Werften

Delivery: 2021

Viking Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $400,000,000

Tonnage: 47,000

Capacity: 930

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2021

Ritz-Carlton Newbuild

Cruise Line: Ritz-Carlton

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $225,000,000

Tonnage: 25,000

Capacity: 298

Yard: Barreras

Delivery: 2022

Crystal Ocean Newbuild

Cruise Line: Crystal

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $900,000,000

Tonnage: 67,000

Capacity: 800

Yard: MV Werften

Delivery: 2022

Seabourn Newbuild

Cruise Line: Seabourn

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $225,000,000

Tonnage: 23,000

Capacity: 264

Yard: Mariotti Damen

Delivery: 2022

Viking Expedition Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: TBA

Tonnage: TBA

Capacity: TBA

Yard: VARD

Delivery: 2022

Viking Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $400,000,000

Tonnage: 47,000

Capacity: 930

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2022

Viking Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $400,000,000

Tonnage: 47,000

Capacity: 930

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2022

Crystal Newbuild

Cruise Line: Crystal

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $195,000,000

Tonnage: 19,800

Capacity: 200

Yard: MV Werften

Delivery: 2022

Silversea Newbuild

Cruise Line: Silversea

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: TBA

Tonnage: TBA

Capacity: TBA

Yard: Meyer Werft

Delivery: 2022

MSC Newbuild

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $600,000,000

Tonnage: 64,000

Capacity: 1,000

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2023

Regent Newbuild

Cruise Line: Regent

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $545,000,000

Tonnage: 54,000

Capacity: 750

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2023

Viking Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $400,000,000

Tonnage: 47,000

Capacity: 930

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2023

Silversea Newbuild

Cruise Line: Silversea

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: TBA

Tonnage: TBA

Capacity: TBA

Yard: Meyer Werft

Delivery: 2023

MSC Newbuild

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $600,000,000

Tonnage: 64,000

Capacity: 1,000

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2024

Viking Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $400,000,000

Tonnage: 47,000

Capacity: 930

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2024

MSC Newbuild

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $600,000,000

Tonnage: 64,000

Capacity: 1,000

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2025

Viking Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $400,000,000

Tonnage: 47,000

Capacity: 930

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2025

Viking Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $400

Tonnage: 47,000

Capacity: 930

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2025

Viking Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $400,000,000

Tonnage: 47,000

Capacity: 930

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2026

Viking Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $400,000,000

Tonnage: 47,000

Capacity: 930

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2026

MSC Newbuild

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $600,000,000

Tonnage: 64,000

Capacity: 1,000

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery:

Viking Newbuild

Cruise Line: Viking Ocean

Cruise Ship: Unnamed

Cost: $400

Tonnage: 47,000

Capacity: 930

Yard: Fincantieri

Delivery: 2027