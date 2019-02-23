Trio of Cruise Lines Could Fund Cayman Islands Pier Project

The Cayman Islands may finally have a cruise berth as local media reports said that Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Disney Cruise Line have come together to bid to finance the building and operation of a cruise berth facility in George Town.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said that no public money will be used to build the dock, and the government was hoping to move forward with the public-private partnership.

The government said it is accepting bids through the end of the first quarter for the pier project and hopes to make a formal decision over the summer.

A pier has been discussed in the Caymans for decades as cruise ships must tender into the popular cruise destination.

In addition, an opposition group to the project is collecting signatures and hopes to put a stop to any pier construction.