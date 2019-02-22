Diana Beresford-Kroeger to Join Adventure Canada’s Ireland Circumnavigation

Conservationist Diana Beresford-Kroeger goes to all lengths to get the message of loving the planet out to the world and she has chosen Adventure Canada as her latest vessel, travelling from Canada back to her roots on the Ireland Circumnavigation voyage to spread knowledge from ancient Celtic wisdom to using botany and biochemistry to combat climate change, according to a press release.

Adventure Canada has just confirmed the partnership between Irish-born internationally renowned botanist, biochemist, and author, who will sail alongside guests on the new Ireland Circumnavigation, June 9–20, 2019, on Adventure Canada's Ocean Endeavour.

Highlights of the expedition include sailing past the Skellig Islands (featured in the The Last Jedi), touring the Dingle Peninsula, visiting Giant’s Causeway and exploring the huge Rock of Cashel, an extensive historic site featuring Celtic art and medieval architecture. The expedition will also include the Ring of Kerry, as well as castles, cathedrals, national parks, Irish pubs, vibrant cities and villages, and the dramatic Cliffs of Moher—which are up to two hundred metres tall and featured in The Princess Bride. Guests will also visit Tory Island, a remote island inhabited by a small Gaelic community of fewer than two hundred people.

Beresford-Kroeger will bring with her a unique combination of western scientific training and an understanding of a wide variety of traditional and alternative sources of knowledge to the voyage

Beresford-Kroeger accomplishments include the discovery of cathodoluminescence, an optical and electromagnetic phenomenon, in biological materials. From 1973 to 1982, she conducted research at the University of Ottawa physiology department in conjunction with the Ottawa Heart Institute, specializing in hemodynamics.

Aboard the Ireland Circumnavigation, Beresford-Kroeger will conduct presentations about Ireland’s plants and nature as well as her life’s work.

She will also be on hand throughout the voyage to chat with guests during mealtimes and on deck between sailings from place to place