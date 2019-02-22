AIDA Announces 2020 and 2020-2021 Cruise Programs

AIDA Cruises has opened bookings for summer 2020 and winter 2020-2021 as the company's new brochure outlines deployment on 14 ships through April 2021. Itineraries range from Greenland to South Africa, from Central America to Southeast Asia. AIDA ships will visit 60 countries on five continents and more than 250 ports.

In summer 2020, guests can look forward to cruises in Northern Europe with 13 different itineraries on offer, the company said.

From Bremerhaven, the AIDAcare will sail to Iceland and Greenland, while there are also special cruises to Norway's fjords, Lofoten, Spitsbergen as well as trips to Scotland, the English Channel and the Biscay.

The AIDAcara will also offer the popular passages of the Kiel Canal, the company said, and for the first time, AIDA will call at Fredrikstad in Norway and Skagen in Denmark. A total of 75 routes are available from German departure ports.

On the one-week highlight route "Mediterranean treasures" on AIDAnova is also new, while the AIDAstella will offer longer cruises in the Western Mediterranean, between 10 and 11 days.

The AIDAmira will be traveling from Corfu from May to September 2020 on a new butterfly route in the Eastern Mediterranean. Calls include Kefalonia, Santorin and Crete as well as the cities Athens and Olympia. New ports are Brindisi in Apulia and Crotone in Calabria.

Winter 2020-2021 will feature a trio of AIDA ships in the Caribbean, while the AIDAprima moves to the Orient and also has a Middle East program.

The AIDAbella and AIDAvita will serve the so-called exotic routes in Asia, while the AIDAvita offers cruises to Indonesia, Australia, Hong Kong or the Philippines as part of the Selection program, featuring longer cruises. The AIDAbella will offer port stops in Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, and also visit Shanghai, China, the company said.

The AIDAmira will be in South Africa, while the AIDAblu will sail in the Indian Ocean.