Ponant Partners with the Aldabra Clean Up Project

Beach Cleanup

Ponant has announced partnership with the Aldabra Clean Up Project to combat plastic pollution and preserve the Aldabra Atoll in the Seychelles as well as raise awareness in the global community, the company said. 

Ponant and the Aldabra Clean Up Project will work together to eliminate the tons of plastic waste that have washed ashore.

The beach clean-up project will begin on February 22, 2019.

As the foundation’s main sponsor, Ponant said it has committed to providing the necessary resources to ensure a successful program and monitoring the operational logistics throughout the project.

The companies will also launch an awareness campaign on the importance of marine environmental protection among the local communities and worldwide.

The Aldabra Clean Up Project will carry out scientific research quantifying the environmental threats that plastics impose on these island ecosystems, which will then be utilized in promoting positive measures to reduce marine pollution.

Ponant will also organize beach clean-up excursions for its guests encouraging travelers to become ambassadors for responsible tourism, the company said. 

