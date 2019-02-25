MHA

Cruise Lines 2018 Q4 Breakdown: By the Numbers

Oasis of the Seas and the Norwegian Breakaway

Cruise Industry News takes a look at the financial performance of the “big three” following the final quarter of 2018.

Takeaways:

All three companies put the final touches on a record year in 2018 with solid fourth quarter performances.

Net revenue per passenger day, a key data point, was up, with the biggest increase coming from Royal Caribbean Cruises at $169.83 per passenger day, made up of $118.86 in ticket and $50.97 in onboard spend.

All three companies also posted gates in gross revenue per passenger day, where Norwegian has the highest overall number at $270.90.

Norwegian once again also posted the highest onboard spend for all three companies, while both Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean Cruises noted nice increases in onboard revenue.

Fuel expenses were up at all three companies. 

CIN Financial TrackingCruise Industry Financial Tracking

The Cruise Industry Financial Tracking Report provides an in-depth look into the financial metrics of the leading cruise companies. Learn more.

Included: Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, MSC, Star/Genting, Royal Olympic, P&O Princess, Regent, American Classical Voyages and Commodore.

Key metrics include revenue, operating expenses, operating income and net income, as well as those metrics on a per passenger day basis. We also look at EPS, fleets, berths and passenger cruise days. 

 

 

