Hapag-Lloyd Introduces Digital Learning Onboard New Expedition Ships

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is introducing a new user-friendly concept for digital learning that is new to the expedition ship world, as the Hanseatic Nature, Inspiration and Spirit will feature an innovative touch wall when they launch.

The study wall will measure 6 meters by 1.8 meters, allowing guests to research complex topics and background information about their cruise destinations.

More than 250 topics from the fields of oceanography, ethnography, and geology have been digitized for the study wall, together with regional information. Articles are divided into five categories such as “Seas and Oceans” and “Countries and People”.

The content – provided by the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research in Kiel, as well as scientists, experts and journalists – is displayed on the study wall in the form, for example, of articles, videos and biographies, according to a press release.

The study wall is the heart of the Ocean Academy on Deck 8.

Guests can conduct individual studies and research to deepen their knowledge during the expedition cruises, the company said.

In addition to the study wall, the Ocean Academy has four Study Seats with swivel touchscreens where guests can explore the content of the study wall in more detail. The Ocean Academy also features the Study Poster, which provides clear visual explanations of selected scientific contexts, as well as a microscope area.

The Hanseatic Nature is the first of the new Hapag-Lloyd ships set to debut, this April.