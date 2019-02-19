Carnival's Cvijetic Takes Top Honors at Bacardi Competition

Sanja Cvijetic from Carnival Cruise Line won the 2019 Bacardi Legacy Cruise Bartender of the Year competition with her own signature cocktail, the Purple Sunset.

She now goes on to the global finals in Amsterdam, where she will compete against 38 domestic market winners for the overall global title.

Sanja scooped the ultimate prize from thousands of entries in the cruise sector, winning the Bacardi Legacy cruise final in Puerto Rico earlier this month.

Zachary Sulkes International Key Account Manager (Cruise), Bacardi Global Travel Retail, commented: “Sanja has really impressed us all with her inspired creation. Her understated professionalism, talent and hospitality skills demonstrated in the competition prove what a great example she sets for bartending leadership in the cruise industry – an increasingly important channel for the premium drinks industry.”

Cvijetic said: “Winning the Bacardi Legacy Cruise Bartender of the Year 2019 is beyond everything I ever dreamed, especially as it’s the first bartender competition I have entered. It’s been an amazing experience throughout and I’ve especially enjoyed spending time in Puerto Rico, visiting the Bacardi distillery and experiencing the story and heritage behind the iconic Bacardi brand. The competition has shown me that I really can achieve anything I want to and I will be using my learnings from the cruise stage to focus on the global final in Amsterdam.”

Eddie Allen, Vice President of Beverage for Carnival Cruise Line, added: “Sanja is a fantastic role model for our team of bartenders across the fleet and she has made a very positive impression with our guests who respond to her warm hospitality and her amazing bartending skills. We are very proud of her and look forward to supporting her at the global finals in Amsterdam.”

Purple Sunset

Ingredients:

60ml BACARDÍ Superior

22ml Monin® Lavender Syrup

15ml lemonade

15ml fresh lime juice

Splash of MARTINI Prosecco

Fresh rosemary bunch

Preparation Method: Gently muddle fresh rosemary bunch. Place all ingredients (except MARTINI Prosecco) into shaker. Add ice and shake up to 10 seconds. Double strain into a chilled glass. Add a few more drops of lavender syrup and a splash of MARTINI Prosecco. Garnish with fresh rosemary.