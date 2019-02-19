Virtuoso Inks Virgin Voyages Deal

Virtuoso has revealed it has a new deal with Virgin Voyages, helping to align Virtuoso's travel advisors with the new cruise brand.

“Being selected by Virgin Voyages as a partner is a great tribute to the strength of our travel agency members as a directional sales force,” said Beth Butzlaff, vice president of cruise sales at Virtuoso. “Cruising has been at the core of our network since its earliest days. Our advisors have outstanding knowledge, firsthand experience and professionalism, and they will now be able to offer their highly desirable clients a truly unique experience onboard Virgin Voyages. With the line’s exciting approach to cruising coupled with its advisor-friendly attitude, we are proud to help Virgin Voyages debut on the high seas.”

Virtuoso has a long-standing partnership with several other luxury brands within the Virgin Group as the exclusive seller for Virgin Galactic in North America and a preferred partner with Virgin Limited Edition, the company said.

Virgin Voyages is prioritizing relationships with travel advisors, and specifically Virtuoso advisors, affectionately referring to them as First Mates, the press release said.

Virgin Voyages is eliminating non-commissionable fares so advisors will earn across the client’s entire booking. This includes all add-ons like flights, hotel stays, voyage protection, shore excursions, spa treatments, onboard credits and even taxes and fees. With a more inclusive experience, advisors can sell voyages based on the total value proposition rather than price and reach a new client base, which results in more commissions, the company said.

Virgin Voyages joins Virtuoso’s preferred cruise portfolio, now encompassing 32 lines.