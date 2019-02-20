Fred. Olsen Launches 108-Night World Cruise for 2021

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is launching its new 108-night world cruise for 2021 aboard the Black Watch, sailing on Jan. 8, 2021 on the Boudicca.

Guests booking prior to May 31 can look forward to free gratuities and an onboard credit.

Justin Stanton, Sales and Marketing Director for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

“This exceptional 'Around the World’ sailing, aboard 880-guest Black Watch, will allow guests to explore and enjoy diverse landscapes, cultures and wildlife, right across our magnificent planet.

"And what's more, guests will be able to return to the ship and refresh themselves in the bar, unwind with a treatment in the Atlantis Spa, or enjoy an action-packed shore excursion, all on Fred. Olsen, with up to £600 per person in free on board spend. We will even pay your tips! This inspirational voyage – taken from Fred. Olsen's eagerly-awaited 2020/21 cruise program – is particularly exciting, as it is the first time that guests will have the option to set sail on such an epic exploration from Liverpool.

"With scenic cruising, spectacular sights and culture a-plenty, this 'Around the World' voyage has all the makings of a truly sensational holiday, sure to create memories to last a lifetime."

Prices start from £10,799 per person.

Ports of call: Southampton, UK – Oporto (from Leixões), Portugal – Funchal, Madeira – Santa Cruz, Tenerife – Santa Cruz, La Palma – Bridgetown, Barbados – St John's, Antigua – Road Town, Tortola – Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos – Havana, Cuba – Colón, Panama – Cruising Panama Canal – Puerto Caldera, Costa Rica – Nuku Hiva, French Polynesia – Fakarava, French Polynesia – Papeete, Tahiti, French Polynesia – Raiatea, French Polynesia – Bora Bora, Society Islands, French Polynesia – Crossing the International Date Line – Nuku'alofa, Tonga – Savusavu, Fiji – Mystery Island (Inyeug), Vanuatu – Noumea, New Caledonia – Sydney, Australia (two-night stay) – Burnie, Tasmania, Australia – Melbourne, Australia – Albany, Australia – Perth (from Fremantle), Australia – Surabaya, Java, Indonesia (overnight stay) – Singapore (overnight stay) – Sabang (Weh Island), Sumatra, Indonesia – Colombo, Sri Lanka – Kochi, Kerala, India – Mormugao, Goa, India – Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (overnight stay) – Aqaba, Jordan – Cruising Suez Canal – Haifa, Israel (overnight stay) – Limassol, Cyprus – Valletta, Malta – Malaga, Spain – Southampton, UK

This is the fourth itinerary to be teased from Fred. Olsen’s 2020-2021 cruise program, which will be launched in full in March 2019.