Halton

Black Sea Cruises to Expand Deployment to Abkhazia

Prince Vladimir

Black Sea Cruises and Rosmorport announced that their seasonal 2020 cruise program with the Prince Vladimir will add a new itinerary in the Black Sea, calling in Sukhum in Abkhazia.

The 1971-built ship will call in Sukhum once a month in 2020, according to a statement, on a week-long cruise. Other deployment will remain consistent, with week-long sailings calling in Sochi, Novorossiysk, Yalta and Sevastopol.

“We are expanding our horizons,” the company said.  “The Prince Vladimir will connect ports in Russia and Abkhazia.”

The agreement is signed

An agreement was signed between Black Sea Cruises and tourism officials in Abkhazia during the Russia Investment Forum, held recently in Sochi.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

122 Ships | 262,650 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Winter 18-19

CIN Winter

In This Edition:

Operations

Drydocks

North America

Food+Beverage

China

Water

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Charleston
Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report