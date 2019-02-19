Black Sea Cruises to Expand Deployment to Abkhazia

Black Sea Cruises and Rosmorport announced that their seasonal 2020 cruise program with the Prince Vladimir will add a new itinerary in the Black Sea, calling in Sukhum in Abkhazia.

The 1971-built ship will call in Sukhum once a month in 2020, according to a statement, on a week-long cruise. Other deployment will remain consistent, with week-long sailings calling in Sochi, Novorossiysk, Yalta and Sevastopol.

“We are expanding our horizons,” the company said. “The Prince Vladimir will connect ports in Russia and Abkhazia.”

An agreement was signed between Black Sea Cruises and tourism officials in Abkhazia during the Russia Investment Forum, held recently in Sochi.