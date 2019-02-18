Hamburg Looks to Big 2019, New Berth Policy

The 2019 season in Hamburg was opened by Queen Victoria on January 8 with her world cruise. 215 calls will follow over the year, including nine maiden calls and the christening of the Hanseatic Nature in April and MSC Grandiosa in November.

Also new this year is a berthing policy, as preferential berthing will only be available with the framework of a long-term agreement contract between cruise lines and Cruise Gate Hamburg and linked to annually guaranteed passengers’ movements.

2019 marks the 830th anniversary of the Hamburg Port Anniversary as more than a million are expected in the course of the three days of the event – will be able to enjoy a diverse program as nine ships will be together in the city from May 10 to 13.

The Hamburg Port Anniversary is unique in the world - and a great figurehead for cruising in Hamburg. We are very pleased that so many cruise lines will call our city for this year´s port anniversary – and thereby will offer an impressive program to ship spotters.

Hamburg’s popularity as a cruise destination is in part to its big events, such as the Hamburg Cruise Days or Hamburg´s Port Anniversary, events that draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city, according to a press release.

The same applies to christenings which are becoming spectacular events as well as maiden calls.

To keep it that way and to promote cruise in Hamburg, the port said it plans to introduce a new marketing initiative “Events”. This marketing initiative will only come into effect with events like the Port Anniversary, the Hamburg Cruise Days or ship christenings - and it will only effect calls with an overnight stay.