Mano Unveils New Crown Iris

Mano Cruises has a new ship for the 2019 season in the Crown Iris, which it acquired from Louis Group in 2018.

Following an extensive refit, the ship is debuting in the Israeli market for Mano, with a new color scheme, heavily updated interior and more amenities.

Five restaurants will be on offer, and guests can pick from a number of stateroom categories including balcony suites.

Guests can look forward to a two-week cruise departing March 3, sailing to Greece and other Eastern Mediterranean locations.

A three-night teaser cruise starts at 318 euro per person and departs on April 11 from Haifa, sailing to Cyprus.

The height of the summer season sees a varied deployment program, including three-night sailings to Cyprus, week-long cruises to Greece, and cruises including two-, three-, four- and five-night sailings.

The ship is an upgrade for the brand, with the vessel first entering service in 1992 as the Royal Majesty. She also sailed for Norwegian Cruise Line, Star Cruises, Thomson/Marella and Celestyal/Louis.