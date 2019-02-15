Keel Laid for Silver Moon

The keel was laid for the Silver Moon, the second of three new Muse-class ships for Silversea Cruises.

The keel was laid earlier this week at Fincantieri's Ancona yard, and the ship will enter the Silversea luxury fleet in 2020.

At 40,700 gross tons and with a capacity to accommodate 596 passengers onboard, she will maintain the small-ship intimacy and spacious all-suite accommodations which are hallmarks of the Silversea experience, according to a statement.

The ship carries a Green Star 3 Design notation, meaning it has been designed, built and equipped in order to prevent air and water pollution.