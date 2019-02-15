Salamis Confirms Summer Cruise Program

Salamis Cruise Lines has confirmed it will operate a seasonal program this summer with the Salamis Filoxenia in the Mediterranean.

The company said it will announce deployment and open sales shortly.

The Salamis Organization, based in Cyprus, has various travel interests including a tour company and a seasonal cruise operation.

The group has its own ro/ro ship and container vessels.

There’s also a ship management division working with passenger and cargo vessels.

The cruise operation typically out of Cyprus from May to October with the 800-passenger Salamis Filoxenia, which the company acquired in 2010 at a bankruptcy auction for about $6.5 million.

The ship was originally built as a cruise ferry for the Black Sea Shipping Company in 1975.