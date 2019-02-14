Celebrity Inks Deal with Michelin-Starred Chef Daniel Boulud

Celebrity Cruises has worked a deal with Chef Daniel Boulud, founder of a restaurant group that spans the world, including his Michelin-starred flagship, DANIEL and Café Boulud, in New York City.

The cruise line announced it is joining forces with Boulud and Michelin-starred Chef and Associate Vice President of Food and Beverage Operations, Cornelius Gallagher.

As Celebrity's Global Culinary Brand Ambassador, Chef Boulud will design signature dishes for Luminae, the brand's exclusive restaurant for suite class guests.

Celebrity is also introducing Chef's Table by Daniel Boulud, complete with a private galley tour and five-course dining experience, plus guest chef appearances onboard.

The brand is also working closely with Chef Boulud on a culinary mentorship program where the most talented up-and-coming chefs can hone their craft by learning from the best – both in Celebrity's kitchens and in Chef Boulud's.

"I'm excited to embark on this partnership with Celebrity Cruises as we share a common passion for excellence, personalized service and creative cuisine for our guests," said Boulud. "I'm constantly inspired by the local markets in other destinations when I travel around the world