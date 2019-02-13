Royal Caribbean Declares Dividend

The Board of Directors of Royal Caribbean Cruises today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per common share payable on April 5, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2019.
The Board of Directors of Royal Caribbean Cruises today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per common share payable on April 5, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2019.
Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.
122 Ships | 262,650 Berths | $68 Billion | View
In This Edition:
Operations
Drydocks
North America
Food+Beverage
China
Water
Expedition