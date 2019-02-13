Port of San Francisco Names New Maritime Director

Andre Coleman has been named as the new Maritime Director for the Port of San Francisco (Port) effective March 4, 2019.

Coleman will be responsible for the strategic oversight and implementation of the Port’s maritime portfolio including assets, services, operations, and labor and client relations for the 7½ miles of San Francisco waterfront that extends from Fisherman’s Wharf to Islais Creek.

Coleman will provide the Executive Director and Port leadership team with high-level direction on maritime initiatives, goals, and objectives. He will lead the Maritime Division and the portfolios for 28 employees, according to a statement.

“Andre Coleman will bring extensive maritime knowledge and relationships to the Port,” said Port of San Francisco Executive Director Elaine Forbes. “His expertise in a wide range of maritime functions including labor relations and terminal, vessel, and yard operations will ensure San Francisco remains a waterfront for our working women and men, and the Port sustains our growing maritime industry and remains fiscally secure.”

Coleman is currently the Northern California Area Associate Director for the Pacific Maritime Association. He is responsible for the research, development, and execution of strategic labor relation policies in Northern California. He manages labor relations staff to ensure professional development and effective operations within budget constraints. Coleman joined Pacific Maritime Association in 2010.

Prior to his current position, Coleman worked at the Ports America Outer Harbor and APM Terminals. His responsibilities included ensuring consistent application of collective bargaining agreements with the various Northern California International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) officials, and management of everyday operations of vessels, yards and gates, customer service, and equipment supply coordination. He executed operational strategies to reduce labor cost and increase productivity while exceeding safety standards.

“One of the many priorities of the Port is to ensure we remain a waterfront for our working families,” said Port Commission Vice President and International Longshore and Warehouse Union President Willie Adams. “Andre Coleman has the background and expertise to ensure the Port of San Francisco has a forward-thinking maritime division that celebrates its working people.”

Coleman holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Economics from Saint Mary’s College of California. He lives in the Bay Area with his wife and three children and enjoys running along the San Francisco waterfront.