Halton

Oceania Announces 2021 Around The World Cruise

Insignia

Oceania Cruises today announced its 2021 "Around the World Cruise" in 180 Days aboard the Insignia. 

The cruise will travel more than 39,000 nautical miles across three oceans and 44 seas while visiting 100 ports of call in 44 countries.

Departing Miami on January 9, 2021 and culminating in New York City on July 9, 2021, this six-continent voyage offers an unparalleled opportunity to travel the world, the company said. 

“This is a landmark itinerary for Oceania Cruises. Guests sail the world with us to experience extensive and all-encompassing itineraries.  This world cruise is particularly exciting; six continents, three oceans and 44 countries; it’s an itinerary designed to appeal to the Kipling in all of us, matching our famous on-board luxury with personal and profound visits to the world’s most compelling destinations,” stated Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

Among the highlights are 125 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, three days in Yangon, three days in Istanbul, and overnights in Bora Bora, Cairns, Hong Kong, Saigon, Bangkok, Singapore, Mumbai, Dubai, Luxor, Jerusalem, Venice, Lisbon, Seville, and Bordeaux.

There are also Overland Tours ranging from one to three nights:

Magical Uluru: Ayers Rock. 3 Nights. 
Magnificent Macau. 1 Night. 
Hue, Da Nang, and Hoi An. 2 Nights
Angkor Wat. 2 Nights. 
Ancient Temples of Bagan. 1 Night. 
Taj Mahal – The Eternal Masterpiece. 3 Nights. 
Himalayan Kingdom of Nepal. 3 Nights. 
Luxor & The Pyramids. 1 Night.
Traditional and Ancient Spain. 1 Night.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

122 Ships | 262,650 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Fleet Deployment Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Winter 18-19

CIN Winter

In This Edition:

Operations

Drydocks

North America

Food+Beverage

China

Water

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report