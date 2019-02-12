Lefebvre Buys Into Abercrombie and Kent

Geoffrey J.W. Kent, Founder, chairman and CEO of Abercrombie & Kent has formed a strategic partnership with Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, Chairman of Heritage group, to jointly acquire 100% of the Abercrombie & Kent Group of Companies S.A. (Abercrombie & Kent).

According to a statement, Kent created the first luxury tented photographic safaris in 1962 in Kenya and has built A&K into the world’s leading luxury and adventure travel company.

Manfredi Lefebvre built Silversea Cruises into the leading luxury and expedition cruise line. Recently Royal Caribbean Cruises acquired a 66% stake in Silversea Cruises.

A&K is a separate and unique investment by Heritage group, led by Manfredi Lefebvre, and does not involve Silversea, according to a statement.

In the luxury expedition space, A&K is a major charter client of Ponant, and used to own and operate its own cruise ship.

Geoffrey Kent and Manfredi Lefebvre have known each other for more than twenty years and also been business partners, having acquired the MV Explorer in 1992.

“Abercrombie & Kent is the finest luxury travel company in the world, and I am honored to be able to partner with Geoffrey Kent to help this remarkable company continue its record growth,” said Manfredi Lefebvre, chairman of Heritage group.

Kent added: “I am very excited to be working with Manfredi. I cannot think of a better or more experienced partner for the next phase of A&K’s growth.”

Heritage group will own 85% of Abercrombie & Kent and Geoffrey Kent 15%.

Kent will continue to be Chairman and CEO of the operating company, while Manfredi Lefebvre will become Chairman of Abercrombie & Kent Holding.

The closing is expected to be completed later in the year, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.