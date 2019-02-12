Super Star Chefs Align for MHA’s Culinary Showcase

Some of the top chefs and culinary minds in the cruise industry will kick off the 34th annual Marine Hotel Association (MHA) trade show and conference in Naples, Florida, on March 31 by taking part in the MHA’s inaugural Culinary Showcase.

It’s the debut for the Culinary Showcase, which will be followed by a full two day conference and trade show program aimed at vendors in the hotel, hospitality and food and beverage space.

The talented chefs will be on hand at the Naples Grande and will prepare their own custom creations for an audience of suppliers, cruise industry executives and other key players in Naples. The event will utilize the hotel’s Sunset Deck and Vista Ballroom, and will be a full evening of culinary delights running from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

MHA Board President John McGirl noted that extending the evening’s activity beyond the traditional cocktail reception brought a new look to the opening event, and an appropriate focus on a special culinary adventure.

The Chefs:

• Graeme Cockburn, corporate executive chef, Windstar Cruises

• Enrique Villardefrancos, corporate executive chef, MSC Cruises

• Christian Pratsch, corporate research and development chef, Norwegian Cruise Line

• Peter Hofler, corporate executive chef, CMI Leisure Management

• Karl Raser, executive pastry chef, The World, Residences at Sea

• Eric Barale, culinary director, The Apollo Group

• Jerome Toumelin, corporate chef, Oceania

• Wolfgang Maier, corporate chef, Regent Seven Seas

“The 2019 show in Naples, Florida, March 31-April 2, includes a unique Culinary Showcase featuring culinary talent from across the industry showcasing their talents with a range of concepts from around the globe,” said John McGirl, president of the MHA and Chief Operating Officer of The World, Residences at Sea. “We will have key industry speakers and panels on new and innovative topics as well as announcements on future MHA events and programs.”

In addition, more names are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

An eclectic menu mix is expected to be revealed shortly, including varying protein and vegetarian dishes, as well as a dessert.