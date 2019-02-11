Regent to Eliminate 2 Million Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles Annually

Regent Seven Seas Cruises today announced it will serve guests Vero Still and Sparkling water fleetwide starting this spring.

The transition from traditional bottled water to premium Vero Still and Sparkling water will eliminate approximately two million plastic bottles annually across the cruise line’s fleet while improving the taste of complimentary still and sparkling water, the company said.

Vero’s onboard purification and filling process will enable the cruise line to purify, chill and serve in Vero luxury glass bottles still and sparkling water on all its ships.

“Regent is committed to providing an unrivaled experience that includes serving our guests the very best tasting water on their voyage,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “In addition, the Vero water purification system helps reduce our carbon footprint and sustains our beautiful natural resources.”

As part of its Sail & Sustain environmental program, Regent will be the first luxury ocean cruise line to eliminate single-use plastic bottles, according to a press release.

The cruise line also recently eliminated single-use plastic straws.

“We are delighted to be a part of the preeminent luxury guest experience on board Regent Seven Seas Cruises,” said David Deshe, Vero Water founder and president. “It’s truly a privilege to partner with a world leader in luxury cruising and an organization that is committed to pioneering environmental stewardship in the travel industry. Working together, we anticipate preventing millions of single-use plastic bottles from ever being produced, shipped and ultimately ending up polluting the environment.”

Vero Water service will be implemented in two phases during the coming year. Phase One focuses on implementing the onboard water service in suites, restaurants, lounges and bars o board Seven Seas Voyager (by April 5), Seven Seas Explorer (by April 8), Seven Seas Mariner (by June 5) and Seven Seas Navigator (by June 18).

In Phase Two, guests will be provided with their own eco-friendly reusable Vero Water bottle.