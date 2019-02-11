Scenic Welcomes Uljanik News, Expects to Start Second Ship's Construction

In a statement, Scenic has welcomed the news that Uljanik will be reorganized under Brodosplit (DIV Group) as the Scenic Eclipse nears its completion as the 228-guest ship is now expected to be delivered in April.

"The Scenic group today confirmed the signing of the letter of intent with the winning consortium with the aim of cooperating on the project of expanding its revolutionary fleet of exploratory passenger ships (discovery yachts)," the company said.

Chairman Glen Moroney said he believes that the financial challenges Uljanik faces over the past 18 months will now end and that the shipyard will be able to focus on completing the Scenic Eclipse.

He added that the construction of the Scenic Eclipse 2 will begin immediately after the approval of the restructuring program and that detailed work has already started on a new series of so-called "research" cruise ships.