Carolin Niemczyk Names Mein Schiff 2

Singer Carolin Niemczyk christened the TUI Cruises Mein Schiff 2 during a Saturday evening ceremony in Lisbon.

"At home, I practiced how to best smash the champagne bottle and so it slowly became expensive. But I wanted to be well prepared," said the singer. "I'm looking forward to spending a few days onboard after the christening. Because I feel at home when water is nearby. To be able to make coffee in the cabin and enjoy the sea view from the balcony is pure relaxation for me."

The christening in Lisbon also marks an expansion of sorts for the TUI Cruises brand, as its now seven-ship fleet continues to add new deployments.

The three-day call in Lisbon was just one stop on the christening cruise, which is a 12-day sailing from Bremerhaven. Other port stops include La Coruna, Leixoes, Cadiz, Arrecife and Las Palmas.

The ship will sail in the Mediterranean this summer before her 2019-2020 season in the Caribbean.