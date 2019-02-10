Cunard Marks Record Season Down Under with New Bell Boy Uniforms

Cunard Line has launched its 54-day season Australia and New Zealand program by announced a wardrobe makeover for its famous bell boys in collaboration with iconic Australian brand, R.M.Williams.

Debuting on board Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth in Melbourne, there is a new fresh look to Cunard's classic bell boy uniforms.

Presenting the uniforms, Cunard President Simon Palethorpe also revealed the cruise line’s plans to base Queen Elizabeth in Australian waters for 118 days over the 2020-2021 summer.

It will be the third consecutive summer deployment Down Under for the Queen Elizabeth, further building on its current 54-day season of cruises from Melbourne and Sydney and its scheduled 101-day season over the 2019-2020 summer.

The new seven-piece Aussie bell boy uniforms were designed by R.M.Williams with Australia’s warm summer weather in mind, the company said.

Celebrating Cunard’s trademark colours of red, black and gold, the stylish ensemble features a red tailored jacket with gold nautical buttons and black cuffs, 100 per cent cotton black twill pants, handmade leather belts and R.M.Williams’ most recognized boots, The Craftsman, in Cunard red.

The bell boys will also swap their traditional pillbox hats for custom-made brimmed Akubras.

“Over the past decade we’ve seen a marked increase in the number of Australians travelling with Cunard so we wanted to acknowledge the importance of this market not only with Queen Elizabeth’s record deployment Down Under this year, but also with some ground- breaking partnerships,” Palethorpe said.

He added: “We’re very excited that our bell boys are going to take on a modern Australian look while we’re based here over summer, and we think local cruisers will love the opportunity to enjoy a special drop of whisky and some extraordinary Australian dance performances during the season.”