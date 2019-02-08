MHA

Mein Schiff To Be Christened Saturday, Feb. 9

Carolin Niemczyk

The Mein Schiff 2 is slated to be christened in Lisbon on Saturday, Feb. 9 by German singer Carolin Niemczyk.

The Mein Schiff 2 stopped in Lisbon as part of a 12-day cruise that started in Bremerhaven on Feb. 3, calling in La Coruna, Leixoes, Lisbon, Cadiz, Arrecife and concluding in Las Palmas.

She will be sailing two alternating itineraries from Las Palmas during the winter, calling at Madeira, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote and Tenerife or Madeira, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote and Tenerife.

In the summer, the ship moves to Palma de Mallorca to sail Western Mediterranean itineraries.

AB InBev

Vigor

