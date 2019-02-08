Ponant Moves Fleet to MGO

Ponant has eliminated the use of Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) and replaced it with LS MGO (low sulphur marine gas oil) across its entire flight – nearly one year before required by law, according to a statement.

LS MGO is a hydrocarbon fuel obtained from the refining of crude oil and containing fewer pollutants, notably Sulphur and fine particulate matter.

In 2020, the law will require the use of fuels with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5%.

Ponant has not only implemented this law requiring the use of less polluting fuels a year before it the regulation is enforced, but also exceeded the requirements by using a fuel with a maximum sulphur content of 0.1%, the company said.