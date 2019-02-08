Ponant Moves Fleet to MGO

Le Boreal

Ponant has eliminated the use of Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) and replaced it with LS MGO (low sulphur marine gas oil) across its entire flight – nearly one year before required by law, according to a statement.

LS MGO is a hydrocarbon fuel obtained from the refining of crude oil and containing fewer pollutants, notably Sulphur and fine particulate matter.

In 2020, the law will require the use of fuels with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5%.

Ponant has not only implemented this law requiring the use of less polluting fuels a year before it the regulation is enforced, but also exceeded the requirements by using a fuel with a maximum sulphur content of 0.1%, the company said.

