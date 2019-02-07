MHA

Viking Jupiter Delivered by Fincantieri

Viking Jupiter

The Viking Jupiter, the sixth Viking Cruises newbuild, has been delivered today by Fincantieri in Ancona.

The 47,000-ton ship has capacity for 930 guests and is the sixth in a series of 16 sister ships for quickly-growing Viking Cruises.

Fincantieri said the ships had all been built according to the latest navigation regulations and equipped with the most modern safety systems, including the safe return to port. 

Fincantieri started its partnership with Viking in 2012, according to a statement, helping Viking enter the ocean market starting with the Viking Star in 2015.

The Viking Star was built in Marghera while the Viking Sea, Viking Sky, Viking Sun and Viking Orion were all built at the Ancona yard, as well as the Viking Jupiter.

Ten more ships are set to follow, plus two special expedition ships for Viking to be build at VARD.

