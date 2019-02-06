Windstar Rolls Out New Travel Agency Recognition Program

Windstar Cruises has announced a new travel agency recognition program: Club 180, a riff on Windstar’s tagline that sailing with the small ship company is “180 Degrees from Ordinary,” according to a press release.

The multi-tier travel agency recognition program is designed to reward top-producing agencies with a top 10 Platinum distinction, a top 11-20 Gold award, and a 21+ Silver category, Windstar said.

Recognition is in the form of a number of amenities travel advisors can offer their clients (such as complimentary Wi-Fi and shipboard credit); additional marketing and sales support from Windstar (including advance notice on promotions and new product launches); priority service (such as a dedicated phone line); and benefits for travel advisors themselves when sailing on Windstar (including complimentary Wi-Fi and laundry service), with varying levels of benefits for the three tiers.

Inaugural members for the new Club 180 program have already been selected based upon 2018 sales production; however, membership will be renewed annually, with an opportunity to add new members in December 2019.

“Club 180 recognizes domestic North America travel sellers – not consortium,” explains Windstar’s Vice President of Sales Steve Simao, CTC. “It is based primarily on top sales, though select travel agencies may be included in the program based on the history of our partnership and their overall support of the Windstar brand.”