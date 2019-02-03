Diamond Princess Debuts After Drydock Updates

The Diamond Princess has debuted after a number of drydock upgrades following a 14-day drydock in Singapore, part of Princess Cruises' "Come Back New Promise" commitment focused on investing more than $450 million across the global fleet.

Enhanced offerings onboard Diamond Princess include upgrades for the outdoor Movies Under The Stars screen with an updated surround sound digital audio and pool deck LED lighting enhancements for a more vibrant colorful entertainment experience.

The casino has also been outfitted with new carpet, light fixtures and new flat-screen TVs.

At The Lotus Spa & Fitness Center, the salon and treatment rooms have been upgraded and fitted with the latest in Precor fitness equipment.

Further general refurbishments include upgraded digital audio system for the Princess Theater, Explorers Lounge and Club Fusion, as well as new furnishings in the Horizon Court buffet area. Also added in the suites and public restrooms are Japanese bidets.

“The Japan cruises onboard Diamond Princess have been a big hit among our guests in the region as they love to experience the culture, famous sites and local cuisine of Japan. It is also provides closer-to-home departures which add to the convenience and ease of cruising in Japan,” said Farriek Tawfik, Director Southeast Asia, Princess Cruises.

“This is the seventh season Princess Cruises has offered home port voyages from Yokohama and Kobe which bring guests to far-flung destinations in Japan which are not easily accessed by land,” he added.

Guests will also be able to enjoy the itineraries that allow them to experience the beautiful spring flowers, summer festivals, as well as fall foliage. Due to popular demand, cruisetour options were introduced this year to allow guests to combine their cruise holiday with more time on land. The 13 –20 night cruisetour packages include land tours with cruises visiting cities such as Kyoto and Tokyo.

Following the dry dock in Singapore, Diamond Princess has embark on a 12-night sailing to Phu My, Nha Trang, Hong Kong, Taipei, Osaka and Shimizu (Mount Fuji) before returning to Yokohama for her 2019 Japan cruise season featuring 60 departures on 40 unique itineraries, visiting 41 destinations in seven countries.