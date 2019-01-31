Virgin Voyages Reveals Cabin Designs

Virgin Voyages has released its cabin designs for the company’s first ship, the Scarlet Lady, debuting from Miami early next year.

Virgin said that 93 percent of staterooms aboard 2,770-guest ship will feature an ocean view, with 86 percent featuring a Sea Terrace (balcony).

“We didn’t want to create the same old box of a bedroom that our Sailors would only use to lay their head down at night, we wanted to reshape the entire cabin experience,” said Dee Cooper, senior vice president of design for Virgin Voyages. “Whether it’s sleeping, socializing or stargazing they desire, our cabins will transform to match our Sailors’ whims. Stylish yet somehow still informal, these cabins change the face of modern sea travel.”

Virgin said, in a statement, that the sea will be the star of the cabins with an exclusive patent pending cabin layout designed by PearsonLloyd with Virgin Voyages’ Design team, which uses intelligent architecture to optimize space and views of the ocean.

The cabin is custom-created to accommodate the Seabed, the first-ever transformational cabin bed at sea, specially engineered and handcrafted by Walter Knoll in Germany.

"The concept of the Seabed came from the convivial nature of cruising, and gives Sailors more space for social gatherings in the cabin-- and eliminates the unspoken awkwardness of inviting new friends over with no place for them to sit but on the bed. Instead, Virgin Voyages Sailors can enjoy their cabin in two distinct ways as a place to revel or a place to relax," Virgin said.

There will also be new and clever room lighting, and the mood lighting will automatically adjust to enhance the time of day based on where the ship is in the world.

The cabins will feature PIR presence sensors that automatically detect when someone has left the cabin and go into energy saver mode, where blinds will close and air conditioning will adjust to an eco-saver temperature.

All terraces aboard Scarlet Lady will feature custom-designed hammocks.

There are 1,330 cabins aboard the Scarlet Lady and 78 RockStar Suites, Virgin said, including XL Sea Terrace cabins, Sea Terrace cabins Sea View cabins, Insider cabins, Social Insider cabins that sleep up to four in a chalet-style bunk and Solo Insider cabins designed and priced exclusively for the solo traveler.

Renderings: