Virgin Voyages Announces Deployment of Four- and Five-Night Cruises

Virgin Voyages has announced that the 2,770-guest Scarlet Lady, debuting from Miami in early 2020, will sail four- and five-night cruises to the Caribbean.

Four and five-night Havana After Dark itineraries will feature an overnight stay in Havana, Cuba. There are also five-night Mayan Sol voyages to Costa Maya, Mexico and five-night Dominican Daze voyages to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

Virgin said there will be extended hours in port with an overnight or a late-night sailaway on all voyages.

Sailings will leave from Miami at 7 pm, Virgin said.

“Our research with Sailors unearthed their desire to go to places that allow for a variety of experiences,” said Diana Block Garcia, vice president of itinerary and destination development for Virgin Voyages. “We set out on an adventure to find overnight destinations that have a combination of opportunities for high energy exploration and places for relaxation, as the perfect compliment to our Virgin Voyages experience. We have composed itineraries that have a sense of palpable culture, history and above all induce that carefree feeling that you only get while on holiday.”

Cruises calling in Havana will feature people-to-people exchanges.

In addition, Virgin's Dominican Daze cruise will sail to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic on a five-night voyage

The Scarlet Lady’s inaugural 2020 season will open for bookings on Feb. 14.