Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Virgin Voyages Announces Deployment of Four- and Five-Night Cruises

Scarlet Lady

Virgin Voyages has announced that the 2,770-guest Scarlet Lady, debuting from Miami in early 2020, will sail four- and five-night cruises to the Caribbean. 

Four and five-night Havana After Dark itineraries will feature an overnight stay in Havana, Cuba. There are also five-night Mayan Sol voyages to Costa Maya, Mexico and five-night Dominican Daze voyages to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

Virgin said there will be extended hours in port with an overnight or a late-night sailaway on all voyages.

Sailings will leave from Miami at 7 pm, Virgin said. 

“Our research with Sailors unearthed their desire to go to places that allow for a variety of experiences,” said Diana Block Garcia, vice president of itinerary and destination development for Virgin Voyages. “We set out on an adventure to find overnight destinations that have a combination of opportunities for high energy exploration and places for relaxation, as the perfect compliment to our Virgin Voyages experience. We have composed itineraries that have a sense of palpable culture, history and above all induce that carefree feeling that you only get while on holiday.”

Cruises calling in Havana will feature people-to-people exchanges.

In addition, Virgin's Dominican Daze cruise will sail to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic on a five-night voyage

The Scarlet Lady’s inaugural 2020 season will open for bookings on Feb. 14.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

125 Ships | 264,464 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News European Market Report

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Port Canaveral
Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report