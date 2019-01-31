Star Wars and Marvel Day at Sea Return for 2020

Disney Cruise Line announced it is bringing back two popular options, Star Wars Day at Sea and Marvel Day at Sea, for its 2020 cruise season.

Setting sail on the Disney Fantasy and Disney Magic to the Caribbean and Bahamas, these seven and five-night sailings combine the splendor of a Disney Cruise Line vacation with a special day at sea filled with character encounters, live shows and entertainment, the company said, in a statement.

Star Wars Day at Sea takes place on special seven-night Disney Fantasy sailings from January to March 2020.

In addition to encounters with the galaxy’s characters, including Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, C-3PO and R2-D2, this cruise features a full day of Star Wars activities including live shows, Star Wars-themed family and kids’ activities, food and beverage and special merchandise offerings. The day ends with “Summon the Force,” a deck party that celebrates the Star Wars universe and caps off the night with a fireworks show.

From January to early March 2020, special five-night Disney Magic sailings will combine a sailing to the Caribbean and Bahamas with Marvel comics, films and animated series for a day-long celebration of the Marvel Universe.

The assembly of Marvel Super Heroes and Villains, including the recent addition of Captain Marvel, along with Captain America, Spider-Man, Iron Man and more, highlight an all-day entertainment lineup that includes live shows for the whole family, an extraordinary deck show, Marvel-themed activities for kids and families, special merchandise and unique food and beverage offerings.