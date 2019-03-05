Global Cruise Industry Targeting 40 Million-Plus Passengers

The global cruise industry will have the capacity to carry more than 40 million passengers by 2027, according to the 2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

The existing cruise fleet of more than 400 ships plus an orderbook for new ships reaching out to 2027 will mean the global cruise fleet will then consist of more than 500 ocean-going ships with more than 800,000 berths, able to accommodate more than 40 million passengers, compared to nearly 30 million in 2019.

The projection is based on the existing fleet, ship deployment patterns, known ship moves and fleet changes, and the orderbook.

The biggest growth years will be 2020, when 21 new ships will join the fleet generating an 8.1 percent capacity increase, and 2021 when another 26 new ships will boost capacity by another 8.3 percent.

More than 90 percent of the projected growth will be in the contemporary and premium segments of the market.

