German Cruise Brands Show No Sign of Slowing Growth

New ship after new ship, and now a very diversified product pyramid from budget to luxury has seen the German cruise market reach new heights, with AIDA and TUI continuing their aggressive growth outlooks.

By 2022, AIDA and TUI are expected to account for at least 2.1 million guests, making up 6 percent of the global cruise industry, according to the 2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

The German market is also continuing to diversify, AIDA has been joined by an aggressive build-up from TUI Cruises, which solidly occupies a big piece of the premium market.

Other operators with big ships, such as Royal Caribbean International, MSC Cruises and Costa Cruises, also source heavily in Germany, highlighted by a strong seasonal presence from MSC Cruises sailing from German ports.

Cruise & Maritime Voyages is also building up in Germany with its Transocean brand, having added a larger ship in the Vasco da Gama.

At the high end of the spectrum is Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, with two six-star luxury ships and by 2021, a trio of luxury expedition vessels.

Entering the ocean market this year will be Nicko Cruises, with a premium product offering on a small 200-guest ship in the World Explorer. The Mystic-owned brand will also operate the World Voyager in 2020, while a third ship, the World Navigator could be poised to join the Nicko fleet in 2021.

Other key operators include Phoenix Reisen, which will have four ships in service year-round starting this summer; in addition to a seasonal charter of the Deutschland. Phoenix Reisen takes delivery of the Amera (the former Prinsendam) this summer, which has been sold by Holland America Line to the German tour operator.

Smaller one-ship programs in the market include Plantours, with the Hamburg, and FTI, with the Berlin.

