German Cruise Lines Dominate the Canary Islands

Over 50 percent of the cruise capacity in the Canary Islands can be traced to AIDA and TUI Cruises, according to the 2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

AIDA will boost its year-over-year capacity by some 20 percent, accounting for over 33 percent of the Canary Islands market. TUI Cruises remains the second biggest player in the region, but will have slightly less capacity year-over-year.

British brands also have a heavy presence in the Canary Islands, led by AIDA sister brand P&O Cruises, which is also owned by Carnival Corporation, and Marella Cruises, which is part of TUI Group.

2019 is a record year for the cruise industry in terms of ships and passengers, and the story is no different for the Canary Islands, with slightly more capacity than 2018, but trailing behind the overall industry growth pace.

The region remains a strong winter fly-cruise destination for guests looking to get out of cold climates; winter deployment is highlighted by AIDA’s new 5,200-guest, LNG-fueled AIDAnova which runs a winter Canaries program.

The Canaries represent 2.0 percent of global cruise capacity, down from 2.1 percent in 2018 and down from an all-time high of 2.3 percent in 2015.

About the Annual Report:

The Cruise Industry News Annual Report is the only book of its kind, presenting the worldwide cruise industry through 2027 in 400 pages.

Statistics are independently researched.

The report covers everything from new ships on order to supply-and-demand scenarios from 1987 through 2027+. Plus there is a future outlook, complete growth projections for each cruise line, regional market reports, and detailed ship deployment by region and market, covering all the cruise lines.

