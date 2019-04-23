Largest Cruise Operators By Regional Deployment

There are 19 key sailing regions around the world, and for 2019, these companies are the largest operator by region, according to the 2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.
Caribbean: Carnival Cruise Line
Mediterranean: MSC Cruises
Asia-Pacific: Costa Cruises
Northern Europe: AIDA
Alaska: Princess Cruises
Australia: P&O Australia
West Coast: Carnival Cruise Line
South America: MSC Cruises
Canary Islands: AIDA
Indian Ocean/Red Sea/Middle East: MSC Cruises
Bermuda: Norwegian Cruise Line
Trans-Atlantic: Cunard Line
Canada/New England: Royal Caribbean International
Hawaii: Norwegian Cruise Line
Africa: MSC Cruises
Panama Canal: Princess Cruises
U.S. Domestic Waterways: American Cruise Lines
Antarctica: Hurtigruten
World Cruises: Cunard Line
