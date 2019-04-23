Largest Cruise Operators By Regional Deployment

There are 19 key sailing regions around the world, and for 2019, these companies are the largest operator by region, according to the 2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

Caribbean: Carnival Cruise Line

Mediterranean: MSC Cruises

Asia-Pacific: Costa Cruises

Northern Europe: AIDA

Alaska: Princess Cruises

Australia: P&O Australia

West Coast: Carnival Cruise Line

South America: MSC Cruises

Canary Islands: AIDA

Indian Ocean/Red Sea/Middle East: MSC Cruises

Bermuda: Norwegian Cruise Line

Trans-Atlantic: Cunard Line

Canada/New England: Royal Caribbean International

Hawaii: Norwegian Cruise Line

Africa: MSC Cruises

Panama Canal: Princess Cruises

U.S. Domestic Waterways: American Cruise Lines

Antarctica: Hurtigruten

World Cruises: Cunard Line

