Furuno Supplies Bridge Systems for New Lindblad Ships

National Geographic Quest

Lindblad's two new coastal vessels, the Quest and Venture, have been outfitted with Furuno integrated bridge systems.

A complete Furuno navigation solution was selected and installed by Mackay Marine's Project Management Group for each ship. The package aboard each vessel includes FAR3210 and FAR3220 Radars, as well as two FMD3200 ECDIS consoles, GPS, AIS, GMDSS, VDR, and Doppler Speed Log systems.

The electronic charts used in navigation are nearly always on display in the passenger lounge, allowing travelers to view the ship's location, speed and course in real time.

