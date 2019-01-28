Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report

Nautilus Names New President of Metro Cruise Services

Anthony Newman

Nautilus International Holding Corp. has announced the hiring of Anthony Newman as president of Metro Cruise Services, an all-inclusive service provider for cruise terminal management, ship’s agency, stevedoring, ground guest services, shore excursions and terminal security services.

Based in South Florida, Newman is responsible for all aspects of Metro Cruise Services and its affiliate companies: Metro Shore Services, Pacific Cruise Ship Terminals and Metro Events.

Newman brings to Metro Cruise 16 years of international industry and business experience, which includes chief operating officer for Medov Logistics Group in Florida; senior vice president of strategy and business development and chief financial officer /finance director for Intercruises Shoreside and Port Services (U.S. and Spain); corporate finance manager for TUI Travel PLC (U.K.); and various finance positions at KPMG (U.K.). He holds a B.S. in Economics from the University of Wales, Cardiff, U.K. and is a fellow at the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Nautilus International Holding Corp. President and CEO Robert Owens said, “Anthony’s extensive business and operational experience, both domestically and abroad, are a great fit to support Nautilus’ long-term growth and development strategy. I look forward to Anthony providing insight and leadership to continue building on the growth and success we have experienced during the past decade.”  

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

125 Ships | 264,464 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry Job Listings

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide