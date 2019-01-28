Another Cruise Berth Coming to Saint Lucia

A second cruise port could be coming to Saint Lucia soon, said Prime Minister Allen Chastanet.

The new port, located in the south, could go along with a recently development international airport and host turnarounds for European cruise lines, which often use charter flights for fly-cruises during the winter Caribbean season.

Prime Minister Chastanet also recently met with Carnival Cruise Line in Miami according to local reports, in which the minister said he had reached an agreement “in principle with Carnival Cruise Line for the construction of a cruise ship port in Vieux Fort.”

The Prime Minister also reportedly met with MSC Cruises to discuss the island’s existing cruise port.

Saint Lucia recently expanded its main cruise port in Castries, Pointe Seraphine.

Cruise business is up for the island, with 760,306 guests being reported in 2018, up from 669,217 a year prior, with 370 ship calls reported.