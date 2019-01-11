Whitewater

Miami: MSC Cruises Signs Letter of Intent For Expansion

PortMiami has announced the signing of a letter of intent between MSC Cruises and Miami-Dade County for MSC to expand its cruise operations at the port.

MSC Cruises is committing to increase its annual passenger throughout at PortMiami and will design, build and operate, at its own expense, two new cruise terminals and associated berths, parking garages, offices, provisioning facilities and marine and other infrastructure.

Completion date is projected for Nov. 2022.

According to the port, MSC will be homeporting several of its newest and largest vessels in Miami for years to come.

Photo (from left): Bernardo Fort-Brescia, principal architect; Juan Kuryla, CEO PortMiami; Perfrancesco Vago, executive chairman MSC Cruises; Alexa Aponte Vago, CFO MSC Group; Carlos Gimenez, mayor Miami-Dade County; Gianluigi Aponte, executive chairman MSC Group; Lester Sola, CEO Miami International Airport)

