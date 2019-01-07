Marseille Provence Cruise Club

Viking Sun Makes Inaugural Call to Puerto Rico

Viking Sun in San Juan

The Executive Director of the Tourism Company of Puerto Rico, Carla Campos, was on hand to welcome the inaugural call of the Viking Sun to San Juan as the ship called in the port as part of its 127-day world cruise.

"We are working energetically in conjunction with our partners in the cruise industry in order to continue attracting new ships and increase maritime access in all ports," said Campos. "Thanks to the interagency efforts put in place by the administration of Governor Ricardo Rosselló, this important segment of our tourism industry continues to grow and contribute to the economic development in Puerto Rico."

This trip includes visits to ports in Granada, French Guiana, as well as to several cities in Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina and Chile. From there the ship moves to French Polynesia, New Zealand, Australia, Madagascar, Mozambique, South Africa, Namibia, Canary Islands and other ports in Spain, Morocco before ending in the UK. 

"We started the year with another first time call," said Anthony Maceira Zayas, executive director of the Puerto Rico Ports Authority. "It is the first of several maiden calls in 2019. This demonstrates once again the confidence of the cruise lines in arriving at our ports, which key to continue growing in this market."

As part of the first call, Campos and other local officials boarded the ship to officially mark the occasion and mark traditional exchange of plaques commemorating the first call. 

