Naval Rocha Offers Small Ship Refits in Lisbon

The Clio, SeaDream I and Corinthian all spent time at Naval Rocha in Lisbon late last year.

“We are getting bookings about one year in advance, but sometimes farther out, we already have a ship for 2020,” said Sergio Rodrigues, commercial director, in the 2019 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News.

“Two to three weeks is about the average docking period for a cruise ship. Those times are fixed, and the challenge is to keep the drydocks short. As the age of the vessel increases, the work increases.”

“We book the slot based on preliminary work specifications with the client,” Rodrigues said. “Six months ahead of time we get the final specifications, and plan a visit to the vessel. One month out, we hold a meeting at the yard to finalize the schedule.”

With a single drydock, there is one client at a time that gets full attention, Rodrigues said.

“The big growth in the expedition market is good for us, as we see new vessels that will fit our dock,” Rodrigues added.

“Being in the cruise ship business for more than 15 years gives us the knowledge to anticipate issues,” he continued. “We know that additional work may appear and we can anticipate extra manpower when it’s needed. Working with a group of partners that are part of the same team with the same knowledge means we can adjust quickly to project demands and surprises.

“Prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”

Among recent enhancements to the shipyard are two new fixed cranes.

---

Go inside the world of cruise ship drydocking and refurbishment with the 2019 Cruise Industry News Drydocking and Refurbishment Report, presenting a 100-page overview of the $3 billion annual cruise ship drydock and refit market including a full 2019, 2020, 2021 estimated drydocking scheduled based on available data and research.

The report offers interviews with key drydocking executives from cruise lines, suppliers and shipyards, as well as case studies, trend reports and much more.