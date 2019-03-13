Halton

Vigor Adds Seattle Facility to Drydock Portfolio

Carnival Legend at Vigor in Portland

Vigor has a new drydock in Seattle, able to accommodate boutique and mid-sized cruise ships to go with he company’s larger drydock in Portland.

The new Seattle-based Evolution drydock will be host to a 21-day refit of the Oceania Regatta in 2019, part of the line’s large-scale refurbishment program.

Vigor also has a five-day wetdock scheduled in Seattle for a large vessel following her Alaska season.

In Portland, drydock slots are booked for the Grand Princess and Carnival Imagination, said Brian Akin, sales manager.

“The majority of our work is a shave and hair-cut,” said Akin, noting that drydock bookings were coming in years ahead of time as the Alaska and West Coast markets continue to grow.

“Right now we are planning six to eight months in advance when it comes to the scope of the work,” he said, “as well as the labor to support the project.

“The size of the vessel will dictate the yard, but the bigger advantage is we can interchange labor and project management between the two facilities.”

The company’s Portland drydock has a huge logistics area, capable of handling up to 300 containers. There is also shorepower and significant crane infrastructure.

The keys to a successful drydock? “Lots of planning, and making sure we have everything covered from a labor standpoint, and having the scope of work well defined.”

