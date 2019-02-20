Grand Bahama Shipyard: 25 Cruise Projects Scheduled

This season Grand Bahama Shipyard (GBS) has 25 cruise projects scheduled.

The yard has become accustomed to big projects, according to Graham Couser, vice president of sales and marketing.

“For these projects, we offered a turnkey solution for the fabrication and installation of new steel and aluminum cabin block structures, creating space for forty additional cabins for each vessel,” he said, noting three 35-day drydocks, according to the 2019 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News.

New pre-fabricated panel structures were inserted into openings cut into the hull, becoming balconies for midship and aft cabins on a trio of Carnival ships.

The yard also fabricated steel and aluminum base components for interior contractors to utilize.

In addition were new steel structures for waterparks and pre-engineered ducktails and side sponsons.

Other significant projects of note are the installation of popular bridge wing suites, adding staterooms on the deck above the bridge.

The yard has 800 skilled workers at its fingertips, and can quickly surge that number to 1,500 or more if needed, he said.

“GBS has secured GTT certification for containment system repairs and prepared a ‘clean room’ where LNG pumps and valves can be overhauled in a controlled environment,” Couser said.

Couser added he expects growth in larger refurbishment projects taking at least 30 days, with around 60 percent of that time out of water.

“The yard is currently performing a study to understand the needs of the cruise lines and the projects with a view to upgrading the four berths with suitable lay-down areas, with adequate cranes and support services,” he said.

